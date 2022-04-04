$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.31 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $13.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,230. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

