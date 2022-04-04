$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will post $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of K traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

