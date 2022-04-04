3,259 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $64.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

