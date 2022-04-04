3,850 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.