3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $23.14 Average PT from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. B. Riley cut their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $70,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 728.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $19,997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $426,392,000 after acquiring an additional 583,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. 1,504,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,780. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.