3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,638. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

