$420.45 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $420.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the highest is $420.76 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $410.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 1,043,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,049. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,065,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 119,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

