4,329 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 317.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000.

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $91.98 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06.

