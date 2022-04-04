4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $570,008.10 and $36.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00108878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

