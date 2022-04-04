5,053 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

IUSV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.91. 779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,841. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

