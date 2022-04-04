5,067 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

