$518.40 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will report $518.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $567.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $13,205,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 781,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 573,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.