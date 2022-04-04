$537.43 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) to post sales of $537.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.90 million and the lowest is $529.20 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $568.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $50.75 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

