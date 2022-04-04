5,384 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after acquiring an additional 554,812 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

