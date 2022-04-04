$562.34 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) will post sales of $562.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.35 million and the lowest is $551.30 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $461.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($23.82) EPS.

NBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NBR traded up $10.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.28. 205,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,244. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.01. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

