$66.75 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to report $66.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the highest is $70.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $43.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $391.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $488.56 million, with estimates ranging from $473.67 million to $500.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $20.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,632,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 154,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ACM Research by 13,726.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ACM Research by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.