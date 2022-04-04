$7.62 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will report $7.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.43 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $6.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $35.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.60 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.20 billion to $43.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

DHI stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,593,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 305,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

