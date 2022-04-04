759,490 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 759,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after buying an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,928,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 367,901 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $14,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $62.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

