8,466 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $247.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.40.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

