AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) versus Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Financial Analysis

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) and Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

This table compares AAC Technologies and Alpine 4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.48 billion 1.13 $218.32 million $0.24 9.67 Alpine 4 $33.45 million 5.41 -$5.63 million N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AAC Technologies and Alpine 4, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies 10.51% 12.84% 7.07% Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AAC Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats Alpine 4 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories and components; and offers electroplating services. Its products include stereo sound, glass and metal processing, haptic, optic, digital microphone, and RF antenna products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Alpine 4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.