AAX Token (AAB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $709,683.00

AAX Token (AAB) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $709,683.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00108315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

