AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

