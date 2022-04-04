Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 488.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,236,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

