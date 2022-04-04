Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 million and the lowest is $2.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $14.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $23.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXDX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

AXDX opened at $1.41 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 45,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $196,280.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 217,138 shares of company stock valued at $879,714 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

