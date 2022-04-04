AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACRX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,581. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $143,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.