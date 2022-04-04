Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.48. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $112,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $239,240. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at about $5,715,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $5,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 240,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

