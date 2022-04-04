Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of ADES stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 386.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

