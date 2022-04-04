Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.59. 2,344,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,981. The company has a market cap of $482.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $521.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

