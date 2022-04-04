Adviser Investments LLC Has $14.24 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $135.31. 15,721,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The company has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.