Adviser Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,515,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,943. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

