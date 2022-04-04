Adviser Investments LLC Sells 11,742 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

