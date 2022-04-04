AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.23 Million

Brokerages expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) to announce $17.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $17.78 million. AFC Gamma posted sales of $4.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $84.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $89.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $93.86 million to $146.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

AFCG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,038. The company has a market cap of $382.03 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,887 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 525,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at $5,183,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.