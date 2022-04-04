AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,892,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,739,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 51.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 920,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 206.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 892,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

