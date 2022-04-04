AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,056. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 389,110 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,974,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

