Air Canada (TSE:AC) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AC. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.80.

AC opened at C$24.36 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

