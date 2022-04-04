Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APD. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.73.

APD opened at $248.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.14. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

