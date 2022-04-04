Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,724,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $151,184,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

