Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

AKBA stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

