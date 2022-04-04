Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao Sells 26,366 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.72 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after buying an additional 919,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 753,296 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $9,598,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

