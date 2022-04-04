Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells $81,435.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $428,975.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49.

ALGT stock opened at $160.17 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.79.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after buying an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

