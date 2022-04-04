Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

