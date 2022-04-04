Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 750 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Synaptics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.06. 5,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.41 and a 200-day moving average of $227.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.