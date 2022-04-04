ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

