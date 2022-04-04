ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 303,286 shares.The stock last traded at $63.88 and had previously closed at $63.82.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 286.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $50,645,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

