Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.