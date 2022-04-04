AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 415,092 shares.The stock last traded at $48.81 and had previously closed at $47.83.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.
The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.99%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)
AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
