Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALIZY opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.19. Allianz has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.