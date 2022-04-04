Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 3,033,034 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,033,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,972,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.07% of Janus International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

