Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $37.83 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 446,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $79.17 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

