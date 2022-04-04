Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 235,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FOXF stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $93.42 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.